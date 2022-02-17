MANSFIELD – With the upcoming retirement of 23-year police officer Duane Morgan on Feb. 23, borough council here approved the hire of Doug Burd, Mansfield, to fill the position of assistant chief of police during its Wednesday, Feb. 9 meeting.
Personnel committee chair Rob Fitzgerald said Burd was the only applicant for the position, but “I believe we have found our candidate.”
“It was not a difficult decision,” Fitzgerald said. Burd currently works as a part-time officer for the borough and has worked as a police officer for the borough in the past. Fitzgerald said they were impressed with Burd’s experience regarding firearms training and de-escalation.
“He does have a passion for training. He wants to be involved in the schools and he knows Mansfield,” Fitzgerald said.
The action was approved unanimously for Burd to start immediately at a salary of $52,000 annually.
In a related matter, Mayor Kathy Barrett proclaimed that Feb. 23 would be “Duane Morgan Day” and that Morgan would be honored with a luncheon at the council meeting room that day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Invitees include council members, county commissioners, representatives from the state police, university police, 911 department representatives and the county sheriff’s department.
In another matter, council approved, with Adrianne McEvoy opposed, an updated fee schedule for citations for residents who do not clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of the end of a winter storm.
The rate will be a minimum of $100, plus an hourly rate for manpower of $55 to use a snowblower or $30 to use a shovel, or whichever is higher. “If it goes unpaid we do have the ability to attached it to the real estate in the form of a lien, but we typically seek restitution before we pursue a real estate lien,” said borough manager Chris McGann.
Borough resident Frank Kollar, who owns several rental properties, said he hires someone to clear sidewalks, but this last storm was one of the “nastier” storms he has seen.
“People have complained about the borough crew pushing snow back onto the sidewalk after it has been cleared,” Kollar said.
McGann said the same thing happens on PennDOT-maintained streets, including North and South Main streets, where snow is routinely thrown back onto the sidewalks from plow trucks.
Other problem areas are caused by “chronic abusers,” said council member Steve McCloskey, who don’t clear the sidewalks, pay the citations and let the snow sit.
“It is incredibly frustrating,” he added.
In other business, council:
- Approved advertising for a part-time police officer to bring the number of part-time officers back to three following Burd’s promotion.
- Approved advertising for a part-time office assistant for the water authority billing and fill in for the secretary. Pay would be $15 per hour from the Mansfield Municipal Authority budget.
- Appointed Shane Milheim to the planning commission.
- Approved paying invoices totaling $36,910.58 from Act 13 funds for work on the community swimming pool.
- Approved replacement of membranes in the wastewater treatment plant, totaling $18.528, which McGann said is for parts needed in addition to the contracted price of $98,250 per year for eight years which covers the cost of the “trains” of these membranes. The membranes are used to separate solids from the wastewater. The fourth and final train is to be replaced in 2023, he said.