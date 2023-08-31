Mansfield Crane is one of five companies competing for 3D Lift Plan’s Lift Plan of the Year.
Mansfield Crane owner Trapper Wyman is seeking votes on the internet contest site, https://www.3dliftplan.com/LPOTY22/MansfieldCrane.aspx, before Sept. 15. Each IP address can vote once.
Wyman, who wrote the plan, said the 3D Lift Plan software communicates to both customers and crew how the lift should unfold.
“An advantage of making a plan is we’ve got to communicate to our customer and our guys on site,” Wyman said. “When we have something visible, it is easier to understand than just talking through it.”
This lift consisted of lifting a 50-ton flue gas cooler measuring 30 feet tall by four feet in diameter 60 feet in the air to clear de-energized electric lines, then reach out another 60 feet where a second crane was attached to bring the cooler into a horizontal position. The unit was then placed on a trailer and removed. The cranes then reversed the process to install a new unit.
The work site also had space constraints, increasing the challenge.
The plan was created in 2022, but the actual job took place earlier this year. There were two cranes, each with an operator, two riggers who connect the crane to the load and signal the operators to direct movement, and the project manager. It went off perfectly.
“Everybody executed the plan very well,” Wyman said. “It comes down to understanding the job so there are no problems.”
Among the five finalists, Mansfield Crane is the only one that animates the job being performed.
“That was a step above, adding the animation,” Wyman said. “We went above and beyond the normal drawings. We felt the animation is a better way to communicate the process.”
Wyman has entered the competition in 2019 and 2020. A win would give the 25-year-old company industry recognition and local recognition to help it continue to win jobs and employ 20 local people.