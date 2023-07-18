Mayor Kathy Barrett declared Nov. 19 as “Lilac Burke Day” at the July 12 Mansfield Borough council meeting.
Barrett honored Burke for attaining the Girl Scout Gold award, which is equivalent to the Boy Scout Eagle Scout award.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
“This was a committed service project that required 80 hours of work,” Burke told council. “I worked with Tioga County Pride to promote their event last year. I created their website and with my help we organized the first ever Pride day and they’ve been very successful.”
Burke will receive the Gold award at a ceremony on Nov. 19.
In other business, Barrett reported that the Fourth of July celebration and parade was “very successful, although council members agreed that leaving Mansfield after the fireworks was “a mess.”
“The fireworks will be moved next year to where the old dump was across the river,” Barrett said. She also noted that Chamber of Commerce director Melissa Underwood will organize 2024’s Fourth of July event.
“The best thing about the Fourth was the reintegration of pride in the community. It was uplifting for everybody,” said council member Steve McCloskey.
Under discussion was the recent flooding in Vermont and New York State and the possibility that Mansfield will be affected by climate change.
“It’s coming,” said McCloskey. “It could have been us. We made a commitment (to mitigating flooding problems). We didn’t get the grant — are we still seeking money?”
Funding has not been secured for the main arch pipe replacement, although a lesser arch pipe replacement was recently completed.
Council member Will Schlosser noted that the borough “is at the mercy of the state administrative funding cycle” and borough manager Chris McGann confirmed the commitment to obtaining grants.
“We’re barking up every tree we can,” McGann said.
Trunk or treat will be held Oct. 31 but the time times for trunk or treat and trick or treating have been changed. Town-wide trick or treating will be held from 4-6 p.m. and trunk or treat will be held from 6-8 p.m.
