Dry, windy weather and homeowners eager to clean their property after a long winter can be a recipe for wildfires.
“The big thing is people need to wait to burn until ‘green up,’ meaning when leaves are budding on the trees,” said Mansfield Fire Chief Jim Welch. “Right now, everything is very dry and weather conditions are such that fire will spread very rapidly and put a significant strain on department manpower.”
Welch said his department has felt a bit of that strain while battling significant wildfires in the area over the past couple of weeks.
On Monday, April 5, crews responded to a wildfire off Korb Road, Richmond Township. Welch told this newspaper the fire started around 1 p.m. while homeowners were burning trash.
“Some embers flew from the burn barrel and started leaves on fire. It spread rapidly up the hillside, burning leaves and ground debris,” he said, adding that approximately five acres burned.
At around 2 p.m. Monday, smoke could be seen on the hillside, visible from Route 15 and from Route 6. Korb Road is a dead-end road off Kellytown Road, near the Route 15 north onramp.
Welch said personnel, tankers and UTVs from Mansfield, Blossburg, Wellsboro, Middlebury, Tioga and Lawrenceville responded, along with the Department of Forestry.
A water air-drop originally requested was canceled once crews got the burn under control, said Welch. They were on-scene for more than four hours.
Welch also said an ambulance was requested to assist one firefighter with symptoms of heat exhaustion, but that no one was injured or transported.
“This is a traditional problem we have in our area when it’s a drier spring, but we’ve had a couple of larger incidents that have been tough on our resources,” said Welch. “It’s been a challenge.”
Another incident gathered Mansfield and other crews to the 1400 block of Canoe Camp Creek Road, Richmond Township, at least five times over the past week, including Easter morning. Welch said homeowners were burning trash last Tuesday, March 30, when embers caught brush on fire. A large pile of tires nearby became a big problem.
“The tires ignited and burned for several hours and have continued to burn. I’m not sure if it’s completely out,” Welch said on Tuesday, April 6. “We left some resources with the homeowner including a pump and hose to be able to draw from Canoe Camp Creek, which is right next to the property.”
Welch said tires are hard to extinguish once ignited, and this fire created a lot of toxic smoke. He said the Department of Environmental Protection has been notified and is working with the property owner for proper disposal.
Tuesday, April 6, brought reports of at least two other wildfires — the first burning about half an acre off Hamilton Road, Rutland Township, and the next off Cozy Lane, Liberty Township. No further information was available about these calls, but scanner reports said both were brought under control.
“The big thing right now is people just need to be patient,” said Welch. “If they have to burn, they need to wait for a rainy day, have a garden hose available nearby, monitor the burn and keep it as small as possible.”