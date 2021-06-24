The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear before District Judge Tiffany Cummings in Mansfield.
Dennis A. Emmick, 39, of Nelson, was charged by Mans- field Borough Police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. On June 3, Emmick was the passenger in a vehicle involved in a police pursuit starting on South Main Street, Mansfield. Emmick was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, prescription drugs, marijuana, glass smoking pipes and a small scale. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
Genowefa Veronica Smith, 36, of Mansfield, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. On Feb. 9, Smith allegedly entered her landlord’s home, pried open a bedroom door and took a television to her apartment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
Roshanti D. Plaza, 37, of Knoxville, was charged by Mansfield Borough Police with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, small amount of marijuana, possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and retail theft. On June 18, Plaza allegedly took food from McDonald’s in Mansfield without paying. Plaza allegedly became irate, threatened police and was reportedly in possession of marijuana. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30.
Julie Marie Nybeck, 36 of Middlebury Center, was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with three counts of DUI of alcohol or a controlled substance. On April 21, Nybeck allegedly acted erratically and displayed signs of drug use after driving to a home on Carpenter Road, Richmond Township. A blood draw tested positive for two schedule II drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.