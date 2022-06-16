The following individuals are or were scheduled to appear in Mansfield District Court, Judge Tiffany Cummings presiding.
Robert Allen Jones, 45, of Mansfield, has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and damage to personal property. On May 24 an officer was called to Butter’s Car Wash by state police in reference to a stolen vehicle report. The victim and witnesses stated that Jones had stolen a 2001 Ford Explorer from the Microtel parking lot. A witness said that Jones told her he had permission to use the vehicle. which the witness verified. Jones was not given permission to use the vehicle. A damaged interior light was discovered. A preliminary hearing was held June 8.
Russell D. Bowen, 65, of Covington, has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with expired inspection, driving with expired registration, misuse of plate, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a vehicle without title and operating a vehicle without registration card. On March 14 an officer was dispatched to a car accident on S. Main St. Upon investigation multiple indicators of criminal activity were observed. A search revealed drug paraphernalia. On March 16 a search warrant resulted in findings of suspected heroin, meth, amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing will be held June 15.
Danielle M. Thomas, 30, of Lawrenceville, has been charged with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .16 or higher, reckless driving, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane. On April 10 an officer responded to a vehicle crash on Lambs Creek Rd. A Chrysler PT Cruiser appeared to have struck the embankment on the roadway’s west side. Thomas stated that she was unsure where she was and was suspected to be intoxicated. A field test, blood test and breath test indicated the presence of alcohol. A preliminary hearing will be held June 15.
Craig Kenneth Walburn, 35, of Columbia Cross Roads, has been charged with two counts of possession of marijuana for personal use, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle after suspension of registration. On May 15 an officer observed a silver Hyundai operating with a suspended registration. During a traffic stop the officer suspected marijuana use. Walburn admitted that he smoked marijuana and gave the officer a smoking pipe. Walburn consented to a vehicle search whereupon the officer found suspected marijuana. A preliminary hearing will be held June 15.
Daniel Joseph Fuller, 21, of Mansfield, has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. On May 12 an officer received a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by the victim, who reported it had been taken from a residence in Mansfield. Fuller had the vehicle for over a week and was refusing to return it. The vehicle was found at Fuller’s reported address. Fuller stated that the victim did not have a license. Fuller was instructed to not use the vehicle again and he surrendered the keys to police. A preliminary hearing will be held June 29.