The following individuals are acheduled to appear in Mansfield Dustrict Court, Judge Tiffany Cummmings presiding.

Leslie Scott Jackson, 56, of Mansfield, faces charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, a metal spoon with drug residue, cut straws, a glass stem pipe containing drug residue and plastic cylindrical container containing meth, and driving on a suspended license which was revoked for violating an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) sentence for previous drug use and failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic following a traffic stop for careless driving in a Chevrolet Impala on West Wellsboro Street, Mansfield Nov. 27, 2022. Charges were filed by state police on Jan. 27.

