The following individuals are acheduled to appear in Mansfield Dustrict Court, Judge Tiffany Cummmings presiding.
Leslie Scott Jackson, 56, of Mansfield, faces charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, a metal spoon with drug residue, cut straws, a glass stem pipe containing drug residue and plastic cylindrical container containing meth, and driving on a suspended license which was revoked for violating an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) sentence for previous drug use and failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic following a traffic stop for careless driving in a Chevrolet Impala on West Wellsboro Street, Mansfield Nov. 27, 2022. Charges were filed by state police on Jan. 27.
Megan L. Garverick, 54, of Liberty, faces charges of retail theft by under-ringing $225.33 worth of merchandise at the Richmond Township Wal-Mart by using a self-check-out and using various less expensive items of merchandise to cover the bar code of more expensive items Dec. 22, 2022. Charges were filed by state police on Jan. 23.
Catherine Jane Miller, 58, of Covington, faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, marijuana, possession of a small amount of marijuana and use and possession of drug paraphernalia, a glass smoking device and a glass container, after she crashed her car into a pole at the Richmond Township Wal-Mart Dec. 30, 2022. Miller suffered back and neck injuries in the crash, and after she was taken to UPMC Wellsboro for treatment, she denied the trooper’s request for a blood draw. Charges were filed by state police on Jan. 23.
Kathryn Keyser, 46, of Wellsboro, faces charges of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, a gold smoking device, marijuana blunt and prescription bottle, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, following a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Impala on Feb. 6.