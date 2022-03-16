The following individuals will face court action in Mansfield District Court, Judge Tiffany Cmummings presiding.
Rylee Elizabeth Maynard, Mansfield, 18, of Mansfield has been charged with two counts possession of small amount of marijuana for personal use, two counts possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and a charge of registration and title required. On March 1 an officer parked on North Main St. observed a dark colored Chevy traveling south. The officer confirmed that the vehicle had an expired registration and initiated a traffic stop. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and driver Maynard admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. The officer found marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
Brandon Samir Hill, 19, of Mansfield has been charged with two counts small amount of marijuana personal use and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 1 an officer observed a dark Chevy Impala traveling south on North Main St. The officer confirmed that the registration had expired and initiated a traffic stop where he smelled marijuana coming from the car where Hill was a passenger. Hill admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day. The owner of the car consented to vehicle search where the officer found marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A hearing is scheduled for March 23.
Samuel Allen Hebe, 25, of Morris Run has been charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. On March 4 an officer was dispatched to 33 Metreski St. in Blossburg where a domestic violence victim was being assisted by neighbors and family. She stated that Hebe pushed her into a TV which then shattered, pulled her hair, physically assaulted her with a fan and his fists and lunged at her with a knife, causing injuries. The victim was transported to UPMC Wellsboro where it was determined that she sustained strangulation bruises to her neck and face, multiple lacerations to her left arm, bruising on her chest and throat and deep bruising throughout her body. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.
Joseph Edward Burkholder, 21, of Mansfield is charged with fleeing/attempting to mislead officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, operating vehicle without certification of inspection, careless driving, failure to carry license, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and failure to carry registration. On March 11 two officers responded to a welfare check at 2978 South Main St. in Mansfield. They observed a 2020 gray Hyundai Sonata running with the driver slumped over the wheel with damage to the car. The driver’s side door panel was removed in order to let the driver exit and sobriety tests were conducted. Burkholder asked to return to the car to warm up and then started the car and fled heading north on Main St., speeding and weaving between traffic lanes. Burkholder pulled into Costy’s parking lot and stopped and officers attempted to get him into custody. He tried to put the car in reverse and flee but was stopped by the police vehicle. Burkholder’s vehicle had been badly damaged and after multiple attempts a door was opened and he was taken into custody and transported to the Tioga County prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.