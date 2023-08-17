MANSFIELD – Borough council here approved the hire of three individuals during its Wednesday, Aug. 9 meeting.
Following the recommendations of the personnel committee, council approved the hire of Gaven DeWert as part-time deputy codes officer, Zachary Hatch as part-time, as-needed police officer and Robert West as crossing guard at the W.L. Miller Elementary School crosswalk.
The hire of DeWert was approved with an amendment that salary and job description would be forthcoming.
Council felt that a deputy codes enforcement officer was needed as Erb Inspections, Inc., Lawrenceville was unable to handle everything in the borough along with other obligations, and it also helps take the burden of code enforcement off the borough manager.
Council also heard from Personnel Committee chair Adrianne McEvoy who said the second round of interviews for a new police chief are in process, with another round planned in late August. The committee hopes to have a candidate to replace chief Merle Garrison, who retires in October, at the September meeting.
Assistant chief of police Zach Stager updated council on the status of a purchase of a new Interceptor police vehicle for $61,876.43 with all necessary upfitting. A vehicle ordered from Hondru Fleet and Commercial two years ago still has not been received, with no clear date for delivery.
“With the purchase of this new Interceptor, we can rotate out the old vehicle, which has 143,00 miles on it,” Stager said.
The department’s police pick-up truck recently blew the engine, which will cost more than $16,000 to repair. Stager recommended selling the truck and the old Charger, and purchasing a used Charger from Asia Motors for use as an unmarked car for $25,595.
“The used vehicle has 47,000 miles on it, and we will get five to six years out of it,” Stager added
The new Interceptor will be partially paid for with a USDA grant in the amount of $26,500.
In other business, the council:
- Learned from Sewer Advisory committee chairman Rob Fitzgerald that, following a meeting with borough engineer Jimmie Joe Carl, the members will request a meeting with representatives from the other two municipalities served by Mansfield’s wastewater system, Putnam and Covington with a target date of Aug. 30. The committee wants to discuss an increase in fees for the service and schedule of regular adjustments.
- Learned that work on the St. James Street project is still slated to begin Oct. 1. Borough Manager Chris McGann said he would put together a project timeline for residents after the borough and engineer meet with the contractor to hammer out details.
- Learned that with the departure of Laurel Health System from the borough building’s upstairs rental unit at year’s end, a new tenant would need to be found.
- Approved an ordinance to deal with the abuse of the borough’s brush pile by outside commercial entities dumping at the site. A camera will be installed to spot violators.
- Approved a resolution for the borough to apply for a Heart and Soul grant for the chamber.
- Approved a permit for the MU Homecoming parade Oct. 21.