MANSFIELD — Borough council here unanimously approved the hire of a new full-time and part-time officer for its police department during its Wednesday, Sept. 12 meeting.
There was only one applicant for each position, according to personnel committee chair Rob Fitzgerald, but they both turned out to just what the borough was looking for.
Chris Pratt, who currently resides in Wellsboro, is employed by the Blossburg police department and formerly the Tioga County sheriff’s office.
He told Fitzgerald he “loves Mansfield” and “seemed really excited about our plan to expand training and make the department more visible in the schools and community.”
Borough policy is that police live within 30 miles of Mansfield, which Pratt does, he added.
“He said he grew up here and his family is here,” Fitzgerald said.
For the part-time position, Fitzgerald recommended Eric Barnett, a former Mansfield police officer, who currently works for the university police and taught at the police academy there for 10 years.
“He is an NRA certified firearms instructor. He would be available for special events, and instruction as needed. He seems to be the fit we are looking for. It will save us money long term. He is certified and qualified and will continue to be so,” Fitzgerald said.
As for getting a new police vehicle anytime soon, council is facing the same supply chain issues as everyone else.
Police Chief Merle Garrison reported that he was told the dealership in Harrisburg where the borough gets its vehicles does not have a date for when a new specially-outfitted Dodge Charger will be available.
“Every time we called, they said three to six months. The last date we were given was October, and now there’s no guarantee we will even get it by the end of next year,” Garrison said.
Borough manager Chris McGann said that the car was ordered last June. The total cost is $51,832, an increase of $9,162, with a USDA grant covering $26,500 of the cost.
The plan is once they get the new vehicle, they will sell the oldest SUV.
Council also discussed an upcoming street and infrastructure replacement project on St. James Street, which has been in the works for at least five years.
According to councilman Steve McCloskey, the project has about doubled in cost from earlier estimates to nearly $4 million, but council is “committed” to getting it done. It will likely start next year and take about two years to complete using infrastructure funding from the federal government.
Council also approved a proposal by the municipal pool manager to make early bird season tickets available for sale based on the 2022 price starting in October through the end of December so people can purchase them as Christmas gifts.
In other business, council,
- Discussed an $84,000 grant the borough recently received from DCED for construction of the Mansfield History Trail following the Corey Creek aqueduct at Extension Street to the trailhead behind the Mansfield Plaza. The grant requires a match which McGann said may not be available from the state due to high application requests for a DCED grant. If the borough can’t get it, the funds will come out of the Act 13 funding, with groundbreaking by next fall.
- Approved an additional $31,000 for wastewater treatment plant screen replacement.
- Approved a banner to be raised across South Main Street for the Mansfield History Center’s 10-year anniversary this month. Following that, MU’s Homecoming banner will be raised around the event on Oct. 8.
- Approved putting the second round of American Rescue Plan funds of $153,142.72 in a CD at First Citizen’s bank.