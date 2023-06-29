MANSFIELD — The borough here will break ground on a new trail intended to improve accessibility, promote local history and enhance the community.
Councilman Steve McCloskey and borough manager Chris McGann said a bid of $267,282 was awarded to H&P Construction of Kulpmont to construct the first portion of the Mansfield History Trail.
The concept of a recreational component atop the conduit dates back to 1977 when it was constructed by the Army Corps of Engineers, and is included in several of the borough’s comprehensive plans through the years, McCloskey said.
“The History Trail will highlight the unique things that happened here, adding a layer to the trail project,” he added.
The trail runs a little less than half a mile. Phase One begins at East Elmira Street, crosses Academy Street and North Main Street. The second phase begins after the street crossing and links the History Trail to the Lambs Creek Hiking and Biking Trail behind the plaza.
Costs for the first phase of the construction will be covered by two grants totaling $165,479, a DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Program grant of $84,700 and a DCED Local Share Account program of $84,779. The balance will come from the borough’s Act 13 impact fees, which have been earmarked for the trail.
“It will significantly enhance both the recreational and visual aspect of Mansfield,” McCloskey said. “It’s one of the many projects in the works to enhance the appearance and pride in the community.”
Construction will begin in late July. The trail will also enhance access for residents without vehicles to that area of the borough, said McGann. Eventually, future trails will interconnect other areas of the borough to each other.
“It will become an economic stimulus for us,” McCloskey added. “What Mansfield will be is continuing to transform because of this.”
Mansfield is challenged by a limited tax base. Of the assessed value within the borough limits, only 38.65% is taxable. Much of the other 61.35% is tax exempt under the ownership of Mansfield University, Southern Tioga School District, churches and other non profits.
The borough is working to create a vibrant community for both businesses, residents and visitors, he said. He hopes that the ongoing transformation will attract a white collar base that will revitalize the economy.
The eight-foot surface will be composed of trail surface aggregate, similar to other gravel hiking and biking trails. The project also includes parking spaces at Extension Street and the plaza, several benches and signs, and decorative plantings.
“As you walk, you will learn a lot about the community that very few people know,” McCloskey said.
Hunt Engineering provided the design and project support services.
The borough has a 25-year lease on the property. The Army Corps agreed to grade the conduit at the northern end to conform to ADA slope regulations, McGann said. That resulted in significant savings for the borough as well as making the trail accessible to people with mobility issues.
“It will make Mansfield more livable all around and a better place to raise a family,” McCloskey said.
Additional ADA standards will also be in place at the street crossings with curb cuts and meet PennDOT trail crossing standards to maximize safety for users.
The borough is indebted to many entities involved in the project including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state Rep. Clint Owlett, state Senators Gene Yaw and Cris Dush, DCNR, DCED, the Tioga County board of commissioners, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, Mansfield University and the community members who voiced their support.