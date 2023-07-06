MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s best Independence Day parade in many years was held Tuesday, July 4 with 55 units including music, floats, dune buggies, horses, lots of floats with people tossing candy and even a kazoo band of course, the Roseville Rinky Dinks band and lawn chair brigade.

Rinky Dinks member dances with kids

Roseville Rinky Dinks member Jeanne (Clark) Sauer dances with three little parade goers dressed in gingham checks during the Mansfield Fourth of July parade Tuesday in Mansfield.

The Greater Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and Fourth of July Committee put on the event with the help of numerous community volunteers and donations from the community.

Pony drawn wagon

This horse-drawn cart was a hit with kids at the Mansfield Fourth of July parade Tuesday in Mansfield.
The Pennsylvania Bucktails

The Pennsylvania Bucktails started off the Mansfield Fourth of July parade Tuesday with their salute to the flag.

