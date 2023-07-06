As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s best Independence Day parade in many years was held Tuesday, July 4 with 55 units including music, floats, dune buggies, horses, lots of floats with people tossing candy and even a kazoo band of course, the Roseville Rinky Dinks band and lawn chair brigade.
The Greater Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and Fourth of July Committee put on the event with the help of numerous community volunteers and donations from the community.
The evening was topped of with a concert by country artist John Berry at Straughn Hall and a fireworks show.
The crowd was estimated to be at least 5,000 people in town for the festivities.
The decision on July 3 to lower gas prices at Sheetz to 1.77.6 for one day only — the Fourth — drew more people to the borough as cars lined up to get the low-priced gas, and police had to step in with help from the fire department to erect a structure at the light to keep traffic moving. Still, many people spent hours in line to get the deal.