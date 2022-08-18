MANSFIELD – With Tioga County experiencing what the National Weather Service has labeled a “moderate drought watch,” Mansfield borough council discussed the water supply of its three wells at Lambs Creek during the Wednesday, Aug. 10 meeting.
It has been well over a month since the area has received a substantial rainfall, a complete turnaround from the last couple years when excessive rainfall caused flooding in the borough.
According to public safety committee chair Will Schlosser, the committee reviewed the local drought contingency plan, which was last updated in 2020 and will need updating in 2023. According to Schlosser, the water system has not reached the point that would trigger action, such as a voluntary water restrictions, but the municipal authority continues to monitor the well levels.
“We had about six feet from the kill switch, and that is still the voluntary advisory. All of that changes if the state declares a drought,” Schlosser said.
In other business, council approved advertising and hiring a new full-time police officer after hearing from personnel committee chair Rob Fitzgerald, who presented council with a spread sheet with current information on the department’s five officers.
To date, 2022 contains a lot of overtime hours. A full-time officer would greatly reduce overtime and part-time officers’ hours, he said.
The hire would bring the police force to six officers, including the chief and assistant chief, he added.
The committee reviewed budget numbers for 2023 and 2024. Overall the department is underbudget by about $45,000, which can be attributed to the retirement of a long-time officer. For 2023, Fitzgerald estimated a budget of $275,000 to $280,000, and approximated $280,000 for 2024.
In addition, Chief Merle Garrison is expected to retire at the end of October 2023, which will impact budget figures. Council did not discuss projected pay for a new full-time officer.
Finally, council discussed an increase of its contribution to the Mansfield Free Public Library.
Councilman Steve McClosky, who also sits on the finance committee, said that after the presentation in August from Larry Nesbit to the finance committee, the committee recommends adding additional resources.
“We are already the largest contributors. We are campaigning for other areas surrounding us to increase their giving. Since 2010 we have been giving $18,000 per year and we will increase that after we compare all our figures for next year’s budget,” McCloskey said. Budget discussion will likely begin in October, he added.
Council also:
- Increased its contribution to the sidewalk grant program from $1,000 to $2,500, using Act 13 funds, to encourage more residential use of the underutilized program.
- Allocated Act 13 funds to special funds, including the walking trail, replacement of the salt shed and retaining wall at the borough shop and money to enhance sidewalks down to Smythe park and the Gatehouse area. Work on the Extension Street sidewalks is set to begin in September.
- Learned from Mayor Kathy Barrett that Trick or Treat and Trunk or Treat will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. She also declared Aug. 6. 2022 as Stephen Dennis Brown Day and August as Partners In Progress Month, as the organization marks its 25th year.
- Appointed borough manager Chris McGann to fill a vacancy on the library board after he volunteered.