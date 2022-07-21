MANSFIELD – Larry Nesbit, former librarian at Mansfield University, appeared before borough council at the July 13 meeting to ask for additional funding in light of an increase in the library’s operating expenses.
“The library is in a dire situation. We had to change directors in March, we didn’t know how we were going to recruit a new director with the salary at $24,500,” he said.
There are three employees, the director with two part-timers who make $7.25 per hour, he added.
“We made the choice to increase the salary to $30,000, but the only way we could do that was to quit buying books and periodicals, which is a death notice for libraries,” Nesbit said.
“We had a predicament on our hands, so we contacted our users. Mansfield borough has around 3,000 residents. Of those, there are approximately 5,000 items borrowed by 281 users. A third of circulation is residents and our count is about a third Mansfield,” he added.
Mansfield borough was giving $18,000 a year and has continued to give that much until the present year, Nesbit said.
Book prices in the last year have risen dramatically, Nesbit continued. A typical fiction book costs $30, nonfiction goes from $45 on up to $200 or $300, he said.
“We need to increase our operating budget. Soaring inflation is a pain in the wallet for non-profits. Price and wage increases are making it harder for non-profits to cut services. We are living proof of that situation,” he added.
“So I am asking you to raise your allocation. The total budget for the library is approximately $40,000 to $50,000 is salaries and expenditures. The borough is the biggest single donor. We get about $2,000 from the state. Richmond Township gives $4,000. The Friends of Library generates funds from book sale money that is totally separate from library budget,” he said.
A few weeks ago, the front steps crumbled, Nesbit said.
“The Friends group paid for that to be repaired. They pay for most things the operating budget can’t pay for,” he added.
Councilman Steve McCloskey said that the borough has always been a supporter of the library. “So, we will get together with the finance committee. We have great pride and appreciation to have it in our community. It will be done in a spirit of cooperation, but we can’t promise anything until we get into the budget and figure out what our revenue streams are coming from,” he said.
Borough manager Chris McGann asked Nesbit to bring three years’ worth of financials to the 11 a.m. Aug 3 finance committee meeting.