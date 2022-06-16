MANSFIELD – The Mansfield Lions Club is planning a street festival with a free music concert, featuring the Gabe Stillman Blues Band on Labor Day and is seeking permission from the borough to allow the sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages there.
David Steinbeck and Irene Morgan, representing Lions Club, presented the request at council’s Wednesday, June 8 meeting.
“We always do a free concert at some point each year and we were lucky to get the Gabe Stillman Blues Band this year,” Steinbeck said.
“We have plenty of vendors (including food and other merchandise) and it will improve the Town-Gown relationship,” Steinbeck added, noting university students could be shuttled back and forth on the Mountie bus.
“It would be the first time for the ‘open container’ allowance,” he said.
Borough manager Chris McGann, attending the meeting via ZOOM as he recovers from COVID, said he is concerned about setting limits on it.
“Maybe with wrist bands and signage,” McGann said.
Council president Bob Strohecker said it would be the vendor’s responsibility to make sure underage people aren’t drinking.
McGann also offered to write a facility use agreement for the Lions Club, but Strohecker said that is not necessary.
Traffic control was another concern voiced by McGann, to which Steinbeck said they would need police officers to help keep traffic moving along slowly through the intersection downtown, since the street would remain open. The band will be set up in the Tri-County Electric parking lot on a covered stage, Steinbeck said.
Steinbeck said having it on North Main Street, without closing the street, will bring attention to businesses downtown, many of them new and different, including a home goods store and a clothing store.
McGann said he wasn’t worried too much about car traffic, but “trucks could be difficult.”
Morgan noted that closing the street was “too complicated” and that PennDOT permits would be needed as well as a detour, which is not possible this year due to Laurel Health renovations blocking the Arnot lot detour. The street has been closed in the past for the chamber’s Home for the Holidays event.
Downtown parking spaces will be blocked off and visitor parking available in the First Citizen’s bank parking lot, which would be the case at this event as well.
Steinbeck said the Lions Club has a “monster liability insurance policy.”
Strohecker said they would take action on the request at the July meeting but would need a copy of the insurance policy to do so.