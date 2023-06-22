MANSFIELD – The Mansfield Lions Club will host its annual free concert in Smythe Park July 30, according to Lions Club member David Stinebeck, who made the announcement at Mansfield borough council’s Wednesday, June 14 meeting.
“The annual concert this year will be a hymn sing from 2-5 p.m.,” he said.
Stinebeck said he had heard from the elders in town that there used to be an ecumenical church service in late July in the past, where different pastors would speak, “so we wanted to bring something like that back, but we came up with a hymn fest,” he added.
Five choirs are lined up, one of them the Wellsboro Men’s Chorus, Stinebeck said.
“They are thrilled to come over and participate. The other choirs are from Whitneyville, two from Mansfield and Roseville, and we have guest Southern gospel singer Michael Booth, a member of the Booth Brothers Trio, who will sing in between,” he added.
Stinebeck said he thinks the crowd will be big.
“We are advertising in the Southern Tier of New York and Williamsport and we think we will get good attendance,” he said.
Stinebeck said they tried to get the Mansfield University chorus but “couldn’t get any interest.”
“So if this is a huge success, we might do it every five years or three years,” he added.
The choirs will combine to sing “Amazing Grace” at the end.
“About 45 traditional hymns will be sung. Booth will sing some of the newer ones that aren’t in the hymnals,” Stinebeck added.
The Mansfield Lions Club has 38 members.