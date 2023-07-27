MANSFIELD — Justin Shedd, 22, of Mansfield, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Richmond Township just south of Route 549 early Friday morning, July 21.
Shedd was traveling west in a 2019 Honda Civic when for an unknown reason he lost control of the car and crossed the double yellow lines into the path of a 2008 Dodge 5500 commercial truck. The truck’s driver did not have time to react to avoid hitting the Civic head on.
Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage. Shedd was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County Deputy Coroner. The truck’s driver suffered a suspected minor injury in the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.