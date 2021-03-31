MANSFIELD — A Mansfield Borough police officer has been under public scrutiny after comments made during a TikTok live stream.
Officer Brian Gossert, of the Mansfield Borough Police Department, appeared in a live stream on his TikTok account while in his police uniform, appearing to be on duty and in a police vehicle. TikTok is a video-sharing social networking platform. During the live stream, he not only went on a rant about the Confederate flag, but he also appears to arrest someone.
During the live stream, Gossert says the Confederate flag is not a racist symbol.
“That’s my opinion, (the Confederate flag) is not racist. I don’t understand how it’s racist,” Gossert said. “It represents the south, just like the Union flag represents the north. No one says that the Union flag is racist so why are we saying that the Confederate flag is racist?”
When someone said that the south fought to defend slavery, Gossert said it was time for people to move on from something that happened in the past. He asked why people should hate the south for something that no one is alive from anymore.
He used vulgarities during the live stream and questioned why it was OK to fly the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag and not the Confederate flag.
Someone asked if he could sue if he was to be fired for stating his opinions. He said if he were to be fired, he would file a grievance with the union and would be reinstated.
In another section of the live stream, Gossert can be seen with a male, who appears to be in the backseat of the police vehicle. Gossert eventually returns to his phone and turns off the live stream.
“Oh, fun stuff. This is why you don’t do meth,” he said, and ended the live stream.
Gossert, of Denver, Pa., was hired as an “as needed” police officer for the Mansfield Police Department in August 2019, according to borough council meeting minutes. He graduated from the Mansfield University Police Academy in 2012.
The TikTok was brought to the attention of Mansfield Mayor Mike Detweiler on March 30, after locals began sharing it via social media. The borough’s personnel committee held a closed executive session meeting on March 31 but did not share the agenda.
Mansfield Borough Manager Chris McGann referred all questions to the borough’s attorney, Chris Lantz, of Cox Stokes and Lantz. At the time of publication, Lantz had not returned a request for comment.