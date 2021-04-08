Mansfield Borough Police Officer Brian Gossert has resigned following controversy over TikTok videos posted while he was on duty.
Gossert's resignation was confirmed to this newspaper by Paul Markwitz, president of Teamsters 118, the union representing the Mansfield police department and others in this area.
"He (Gossert) was still on a probationary status. In other words, no grievance has been filed and it's closed from our end," said Markwitz.
Mansfield Borough Council suspended Gossert on March 31 after videos surfaced in which he says the Confederate flag is not a racist symbol, that people should move on from slavery and questions why the LGBTQ+ flag should be flown.
Gossert allegedly livestreamed the videos while he was on duty in his patrol car. He also appears to arrest someone, whose face can be seen, during one of the streams.
A post on Mansfield Borough's Facebook page announcing Gossert's suspension said, "The Borough Council is appalled and outraged by this conduct...The views expressed in these videos do not reflect the values of the Borough government."
Mansfield Borough Manager Chris McGann confirmed to this newspaper that a meeting originally to discuss Gossert's removal is still scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, April 8, via Zoom. The meeting link is at https://mansfieldborough.org.
McGann said he could not confirm or comment further on Gossert's resignation. He also could not comment on what will now be discussed at tonight's meeting, other than the purpose stated in the original meeting advertisement - "to consider the removal of a temporary probationary officer from employment with the Borough."