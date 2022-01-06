MANSFIELD — Borough council here re-organized on Monday, Jan. 3.
Mayor Kathy Barrett administered the oath of office to council members Steve McCloskey, Adrianne McEvoy, Will Schlosser and Karri Verno.
McCloskey, Schlosser and McEvoy were reelected. Verno won a two-year seat after being appointed to fill Dave Brown’s unexpired term.
Barrett presided over the meeting to handle the election of president, vice president and president pro tempore, which didn’t change from 2021. President is Bob Strohecker, vice president is Rob Fitzgerald and pro tempore is Adrianne McEvoy.
The depository, First Citizens Community Bank and solicitor, Loomis & Koernig are the same.
Kelli Waller was appointed to the Shade Tree Commission.
Council received letters of interest for the library board, but manager Chris McGann was asked to further discuss the position with one of the interested parties, so a decision was tabled. There is still have a vacancy on Planning Commission.
McGann was appointed as the borough’s delegate to the Tioga County Tax Collection Committee.
There were no changes in the committee memberships.
Finally, the meeting times and dates are the same: Committee meetings as needed on the first Wednesday of the month. Council meetings will be the second Wednesday at 6 p.m. Administrative meetings will be the fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. if needed.
If there are holidays that conflict, the meeting will be held on the following day.