MANSFIELD – A borough resident complained about a health hazard to borough council during the Wednesday, Aug. 11 meeting.
Mary Seymour, of 35 Extension Street, showed enlarged photos of feces and garbage piled inside a house next door that she said had made being outside nearly impossible because of the overwhelming odor it creates.
“I have been dealing with these rental neighbors for months (and this situation) has not been addressed properly by the borough, so I want you to see some photos that I took of the state of the rental property,” she said.
The photos showed dog fecal matter up to the window sills and beyond, she pointed out.
“I can’t open my windows because of it. I feel like it has been ignored for a long time,” Seymour said.
Seymour said the owner wants to sell but the house is a health hazard.
“Dumpsters were supposed to be brought today and supposedly there are people coming to help the owner clean it up tomorrow. I have asked for help over and over and it is pretty sad when it’s been a six-year thing. I want to know this isn’t going to happen to someone else,” she said.
She told council that 40 dogs were removed from the property over the past year and a half.
“Those dogs never went outside. This property was inspected in 2018 and there were large numbers of dogs then, and it was pretty horrifying then. If you want to find out what 40 dogs smells like, come hang out on my porch,” she said.
To her knowledge, 2018 was the last time there was an inspection of the property.
“There needs to be less time in between inspections. If you know there was filth up the windowsills, why is it four more years? I watched four dumpsters go out of that house filled with excrement. I need something to be done with that property and the ordinance for inspection needs to change,” she added.
Borough manager Chris McGann said he contacted the property owner and citations were issued.
“Chris asked Erb Inspections to take a look at the outside, we didn’t have access to the inside,” said council president Bob Strohecker.
Beyond that, there isn’t much else that can be done under the current ordinance.
Strohecker said he has smelled it, too.
“Inspections may need to happen more often, in the case that there is a citation. I think it would also help to be little more clear in our ordinance such as if nothing is done, you are not allowed to rent that space,” he added.
Seymour continued that the issue wasn’t one of non-payment.
“It was a public health hazard. The landlord thought she couldn’t evict them for any reason because of COVID (restrictions on evictions.) She has known about it for many years and she has happily taken a check,” Seymour said.
“Just looking at the exterior of the building, it doesn’t meet the standard that we want for our community,” Strohecker said, adding that council would look at its policy.