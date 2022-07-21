MANSFIELD – Three residents voiced their complaints at a council meeting Wednesday, July 13.
Former Mayor Tom Wierbowski of South Main Street told council that the streetlight in front of his house is out and has been out for several months and “now four more are out.”
“They are all brand new heads,” he added. “Nothing has happened in six months and I have reported it to Chris.”
The other four are near the Methodist Church, Straughn Auditorium at Mansfield University, and near the Case’s and Bellows’ residences, Wierbowski said, and he believes there may be more.
Council president Bob Strohecker said that (borough manager) Chris McGann immediately turns all reported outages into Penelec.
“Well, you are paying for them and you are not getting your money out of them, Wierbowski said.
Marie Seymour, an Extension Street residence, said that she had been chased by an unleashed dog while walking more than once, and she called borough police today.
“On Main Street the same dog barked aggressively at another person, all in a 10-minute time frame,” she added.
Seymour wanted to know who people are supposed to call to get the dog law enforced.
“It is a black shepherd mix that is super aggressive. It came out from the house next to Marx Brothers, 18 College Avenue,” she said. “I feel like there is a runaround when I try to find out.”
Safety committee chair Will Schlosser said Kris Knecht is the dog warden.
Seymour also complained about speeders on Extension Street.
“People are also speeding on Extension Street like it’s a drag strip. Motorcycles and people come flying down that street, most of them are teenagers. It’s ridiculous. My street goes to Pickle Hill, Newtown Hill and Route 6. People use it as a shortcut,” she added.
Chris said council would have the police put the new speed limit monitor sign on that street.
Gina Robinson of St. James Street also spoke about the trap, neuter, return program for feral cats in the borough. The borough helps fund the program with $5,000 annually.
Strohecker said the fund was not exhausted yet, but about $3,000 has been used this year for spay/neuter and transportation costs.
“We want to get the colonies under control,” he said.
Council woman Adrianne McEvoy, who volunteers in the TNR program in Mansfield, said if she runs it, she will go out a couple days in advance to scout around the reported problem areas.
“We can do as many as 40 cats at a time which is twice as many as we were able to do with the one in Linden. We can do them every month if we can guarantee a certain number of cats. If we bring in four cats, we pay for 20. The problem is all over the county,” she said
Robinson also had a question about feeding stray cats in the borough.
“Is it illegal to feed stray cats in the borough?” she asked.
McEvoy said after the “cat meeting” recently, the ordinance was changed so that feeding them is not against the ordinance.
Robinson also asked what she could to do keep stray cats out of her yard and, if people name the stray cats, “do they belong to them or are they the borough’s?”
“They have a trail in the backyard, my neighbor has names for them. I have to clean up after them, I have to pay for repair of my fence,” she said.
McEvoy said council appreciates her concern, “but there’s not much we can do.”