MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Borough Council and Police Department are seeking ways to improve training and procedures within the police department.
At the May 12 council meeting, Will Schlosser, on behalf of the public safety committee, reported the committee met and had a “very robust conversation” about police training. Schlosser said they’re looking at what the Mansfield Borough Police Department does for training, what it looks like, whether it is proactive or reactive, how other people look at it and options for tracking its training.
“It’s really not that anyone’s doing anything wrong or anything like that, but how do we get to the next spot for our police department,” Schlosser said.
He said the safety committee members (Schlosser, Steve McCloskey and Kelvin Morgan) will review the standard operating procedures to understand what happens in the police department as far as individual actions and the procedures followed.
One option is accreditation from the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission. PLEAC was developed and is run by the Pennsylvania Association of Chiefs “to enhance the probability of success for law enforcement agencies within Pennsylvania,” according to its website. It evaluates and improves the police department’s overall performance and certifies that the training procedures are good and everything the department does is up to standard.
“Basically, this is not a quick ‘Hey let’s react to something and do this one thing and it’s good.’ The PLEAC certification is a very extensive process and we’re not sure if we’re going in that direction but it’s one of the main things that we’re looking at,” Schlosser said.
He said it is basically a self-reflection of the department and shows what is good and what needs to be improved. An action plan is made to address those items and is given to the PLEAC. The organization approves it or suggests other changes.
If the borough decided to go with this, it could be a two to four year process, Schlosser said.
This conversation comes after the Mansfield Borough Council removed a police officer from its police department after videos surfaced in which the officer says the Confederate flag is not a racist symbol, that people should move on from slavery and questions why the LGBTQ+ flag should be flown. The officer allegedly live streamed the videos while on duty in a patrol car. The officer also appears to arrest someone, whose face can be seen, during one of the streams.
After his removal in April, the borough police department had one less officer. The borough advertised for both full-time and part-time, as needed police officers. Rob Fitzgerald, chair of the personnel committee, said they had one eligible applicant.
The personnel committee recommended re-advertising the position, which the borough council approved. Fitzgerald said they will not move forward with a full-time replacement at this time. The existing staff will see an increase in hours until then and the chief volunteered to fill in any missing shifts.