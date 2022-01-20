Jeremy Boone of Mansfield was hired by the borough Dec. 27 to replace Ethan Woolf as a public works employee. Council has been looking for a replacement for Woolf since the summer of 2021, when he resigned at a council meeting.
Council endorsed the hire during its Wednesday, Jan. 12 meeting following a 30-minute executive session.
Council also discussed and approved creating and advertising for an assistant chief of police. The move comes with the anticipated retirement of 22-year police officer Duane Morgan the end of February. The borough also is advertising for both full and part-time police officers.
Council also approved of borough solicitor Jeff Loomis’ letters of engagement for 2022, with a decrease in his retainer fee and an increase in his hourly rate, and an agreement that he would attend meetings on an as-needed basis. Loomis has attended every council meeting. His retainer went from $2,275 down to $750, and his hourly rate went from $125 to $150, which he said is a reduced rate from his normal fee of $200 per hour.
Council also learned from Chief Merle “Dick” Garrison that arrests for driving under the influence of intoxicant have tripled over last year to 69 for 2021. Garrison noted that each of those arrests can involve two or three charges each. He also noted that there have been “a lot more DUIs involving meth, heroin and other drugs.”
In looking at three years’ worth of charges, the breakdown is as follows:
- Drug charges: 2019: 9; 2020: 21; 2021: 69
- DUI charges: 2019: 20; 2020: 9; 2021: 50
Council also:
- Ratified the contract with Larson Design contract for design work on the arch pipe replacement project, with an amendment regarding liability insurance.
- Discussed the extra expenditures made by the borough last year due to “events beyond our control,” according to councilman Steve McCloskey. “There was $300,000 worth of extra expenditures mainly due to flooding and snowstorms,” McCloskey said. “Had those not occurred we would have been on the plus side of our budget. Next year things will be more difficult because of the results of the census.”
- Discussed the St. James Street project and how to finance IT. “We will do a review in the next 60 days, determine what we can do as long as we have the money to do it. If it becomes too much to do all the water lines and sewer lines, we may break it down into what needs it most and take a vote in the next 60 days,” said councilman Will Schlosser.
- Agreed to publish an open letter on Facebook and the borough’s website to the UPMC health care system, thanking hard working health care professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Approved swimming pool rates for 2022. The rates will remain the same as last year.
- Approved appointing Kathryn Mason to the library board. She joins Randy Koski who was appointed at the Jan. 3 re-organizational meeting. The planning commission is still down one member.