MANSFIELD — The borough here is seeking public input on a drafted animal-keeping ordinance.
The drafted ordinance, if adopted, would replace the current animal ordinance under Chapter 58, which governs the keeping of various types of agricultural animals. This drafted ordinance would not apply to cats or dogs; a different ordinance covers that.
Drafting a new ordinance for keeping animals within the borough isn’t a knee-jerk reaction to Wellsboro’s ongoing chicken debate. The current animal-keeping ordinance for Mansfield is outdated and isn’t fully enforceable. Chris McGann said when he became the borough manager, he started looking through the borough’s ordinances; this one stuck out to him.
The current ordinance, adopted in 1965, states the borough’s health inspector needs to approve any large animals. The borough doesn’t have a health inspector and hasn’t in many years.
“If we don’t have a health inspector available, the ordinance is basically unenforceable,” McGann said.
The drafted ordinance removes the idea of having a health inspector and instead works with acreage and fencing to determine what animals would be allowed.
Some people do want to keep animals, so the drafted ordinance seeks to allow that without disturbing neighbors and others in the borough. He worked closely with the cooperative extension, which provided the borough with sample ordinances and research to help guide how it could be constructed.
Under the drafted ordinance, horses, cows, pigs and mules are prohibited within the borough except for lots with more than 10 acres. Then, a single animal of the types listed may be kept. An additional one-half acre must be provided for each additional animal.
Additionally, the drafted ordinance would require a fence for the animals that would prevent them from roaming, set back at least 35 feet from the property line.
The drafted ordinance would allow chickens, ducks and other small fowl, as well as rabbits, in the borough if they are kept within a cage. The draft states they could be kept outside of a cage if the lot exceeds two-and-a-half acres and is fenced in.
Goats, sheep, llamas and alpacas would be prohibited within the borough, except for lots with more than five acres, then a single animal of those types may be kept on the property. For each additional animal, an additional one-half acre must be provided, according to the drafted ordinance. A fence set back at least 25 feet from the property line would also be required.
Non-aggressive species of honey bees would be allowed, provided the owner complies with regulations and licensing set forth by the state.
The drafted ordinance would prohibit keeping any “exotic” animals (classified by the state game commission); buffalo or bison; deer, elk, moose, reindeer or similar animals.
The keeping of reptiles, amphibians, insects (other than honey bees), arachnids, scorpions, mice, rats and rodents as pets would not be permitted in any outdoor area under the proposed ordinance.
The drafted ordinance states it is unlawful for any animal, whether specifically covered in the ordinance or not, to cause a public nuisance. The draft also outlines rules for animal burials, infected animals, water quality and more. There is a “grandfather clause” included.
Residents can view the full drafted ordinance online at www.mansfieldborough.org. Comments can be submitted to mansfieldmanager@ptd.net with “animal ordinance” in the subject line, by 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Residents may also bring written comments to the borough office by the same time and date.