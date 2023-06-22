MANSFIELD – Mansfield residents will soon see major projects taking shape this year that have been under discussion for years.
Work on a complete renovation of St. James Street will begin in October, including replacing of water and storm and sanitary sewer lines, and repaving. UGI will replace the gas lines while the street is open.
The scope of work also includes First and Second streets between East Main and South Academy streets.
The council approved a bid from J.L. Watts Excavating, Mainesburg, for $3.4 million to do the work, which is expected to take about a year and a half from the time the project starts, according to Darren Rathbun with Hunt Engineers.
Of the five bids received, Watts was the lowest bid, coming in under the nearly $4 million estimate.
Out of that cost, $1.2 million will be for the municipal authority work on the water lines. The remaining $2.3 million cost will be borne by the borough and a PA Infrastructure Investment Authority as follows: $1.7 million loan for the water portion, a $2.2 million grant plus $1.1 million loan for the storm and sanitary sewer. Both loans are 1% interest over 20 years.
That leaves $373,800 for “soft” costs of engineering fees and possible change orders on the project.
“Good news,” said borough council vice president Rob Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was chairing the meeting for council president Robert Strohecker, who is out of town.
“You do need to have someone watching over the construction,” Rathbun said.
The proposal for that is $90 per hour for oversight, which would work out to more than $300,000 for 10 hours per day, five days per week for 16 months.
“Trying to estimate the time they might be there is hard to do, but this is just an estimate, and we always do that on the high side,” Rathbun added. “My expectation it will be less than half of that.”
Councilman Steve McCloskey acknowledged that “some checks and balances are needed, but I cannot see spending that much money on that scenario.”
Fitzgerald said since having a “clerk of the works” is not required by PennVEST, so we could identify our own person to do that.”
As for where on St. James Street the work will begin, Rathbun said that Hunt would be “working with the contractor to determine where on the street the work will start. We hope it will be done in phases. We don’t want them to open up the entire street, leave it for the winter as a gravel road and then restart in the spring” he added.