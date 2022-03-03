Ella Farrer, a senior at North Penn-Mansfield High School, was chosen the Overall Winner of the Youth Leaders of Tomorrow at a banquet Monday, Feb. 28.
The Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the 40th annual event. Seniors from three schools, North Penn-Mansfield, North Penn-Liberty and New Covenant Academy are recognized for their leadership potential.
A winner from each school is chosen to receive a scholarship, with an overall winner chosen for an additional scholarship.
Farrer is the daughter of James and Dr. Amy Farrer of Mansfield.
Fenton, daughter of Clifford Fenton and Liberty Fenton of Wellsboro, was recognized as the winner at New Covenant Academy. Hayley Ridge, daughter of Mandy and Chris Ridge of Roaring Branch, is the winner from North Penn-Liberty High School.
Keynote speaker State Rep. Clint Owlett identified six traits of true leaders:
- Be a listener — Listen with your whole body and value others opinions.
- Embrace other’s ideas; no one has all the answers, ask others for their ideas.
- Admit when they are wrong; be humble
- Have an “others first” mindset.
- Get busy; don’t let anyone outwork you, but at the same time, value the time with your family and loved ones.
Some say this is a weak leadership model, Owlett said, but he believes it is just the opposite.
“True followers know that true leaders care not only about the organization and its success, but also caring about those they serve with,” he said.
He warned against believing everything you’re told. Many people will tell you that you are an amazing leader. That’s when pride begins to creep in and can affect your leadership.
“View it as an honor, view it as a privilege and know you have been given the responsibility to be a leader that people want to follow,” Owlett said.
In addition to the plaques, all youth leader candidates received a House Citation from Owlett’s office and a Senate Citation from Senator Cris Dush.
Ashley Ensminger, admissions assistant director at Mansfield University, presented a $500 scholarship to the university to Ridge, who plans to attend college there. The university will honor the $500 scholarship to any other youth leader candidate who attends the university.
Farrer is active in Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, STEAM Team and is president of the student council. She is a member of the cross country, basketball, and track and field teams.
She is a member of the Student Empowerment Group and is taking dual enrollment courses at Mansfield University. Outside of school, she is a household assistant and lifeguard, attended Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week and has provided community service with many school groups and at the food pantry.
Her future plans are to attend a four-year university majoring in business and political science, attend law school and become an attorney.
Fenton has been active in sports and games, the Inner Man, advanced art, chorus, drama, cartooning and sign language at New Covenant. Outside of school, she babysits and volunteers to clean the church and building.
She plans to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps and plans to attend college for the Marine Corps OC. After college, she plans to be a dairy farmer.
Ridge has been active in the STEAM Team, softball, marching band, indoor percussion and Key Club. She is serving as a peer tutor this year. Outside of school, she was active in 4-H and served as a counselor at Bible School. Her future plans are to study psychology.