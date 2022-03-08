MANSFIELD — Students, faculty, staff and community members gathered outside Mansfield University’s Elliot Hall on Tuesday, March 8 to stand in solidarity with the besieged Ukrainian people and watch as MU replaced the university flag with the Ukrainian flag.
“Thank you for coming out today to stand with the Ukrainian people,” said John Ulrich, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. “We especially stand with Ukrainian universities.”
As the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag was raised to fly alongside the Pennsylvania state flag and the American flag, University Senate President Jonathan Rothermel read a resolution expressing solidarity with the Ukrainian people and especially students, faculty and staff at Ukrainian university, condemning the Russian military invasion and calling for the immediate withdrawal of the Russian military.
As the flag flew against the cloudless sky, Rothermel asked the crowd to observe a moment of silence for the victims of the war in Ukraine.
The resolution is endorsed by Rothermel and Ulrich on behalf of both the MU Senate and the administration.