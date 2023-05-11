Luminary ceremony

Mansfield University concluded its Relay for Life with the traditional luminary ceremony.

 contributed by Taya-Reese Johnson

On Friday, April 21, Mansfield University’s College Against Cancer student organization held its annual fundraiser, Relay For Life, in support of the American Cancer Society.

MU’s CAC organization is part of a network of more than 500 colleges that support the American Cancer Society through student-led fundraising initiatives. Annually, Relay For Life is held to support and celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers.

Tags