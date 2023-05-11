On Friday, April 21, Mansfield University’s College Against Cancer student organization held its annual fundraiser, Relay For Life, in support of the American Cancer Society.
MU’s CAC organization is part of a network of more than 500 colleges that support the American Cancer Society through student-led fundraising initiatives. Annually, Relay For Life is held to support and celebrate cancer survivors and their caregivers.
As CAC’s major event, Relay For Life is supported by other fundraising campaigns earlier on in the scholastic year, such as the kickball and volleyball tournaments.
The event featured speeches from individuals directly impacted by and involved in the fight against cancer, activities and its luminaria walk. Speakers included Dr. Robert Maris, who has taught biology at MU since 1988 and who received his first cancer diagnosis more than two decades ago; and molecular biology senior, Lauren Griffith, president of MU’s Future Healthcare Professionals student organization.
This year’s Relay was carnival-themed with registered fundraising teams running tables with games for participants to revisit their childhoods. Participants had the opportunity to pay to play nostalgic games such as cornhole, Fish Cup, Cup Stack and Guess the Number.
In keeping with the theme, many Relay For Life participants took advantage of a face paint station to create unique memories from the night. Additionally, CAC facilitated a 3v3 basketball tournament that evening.
To end the night, attendees participated in the annual luminaria walk. This tradition, in which attendees are encouraged to decorate a luminaria bag in honor of a loved one lost to, currently fighting or who has beat cancer, has Relay participants walk around the lit bags.
The decorated luminaria bags were placed in a large circle in the middle of the gym in Kelchner Fitness Center, around which all in attendance walked multiple laps in silence before packing up at the event’s closing.
For Faith Cameron, president of MU’s CAC organization, the night was quite the success.
“Everybody put so much effort in during the semester to raise money for the club so we could put on an event like this,” she said. “We’ve raised over $2,000 this year for cancer research … it has been a great experience and it’s a great way to wrap things up.”
With all proceeds going directly to the American Cancer Society, MU’s CAC organization raised a total of $2,265 for cancer research and support initiatives for cancer survivors and caregivers.
Major contributors this year included MU’s women’s soccer team, the Future Healthcare Professionals organization, Alpha Sigma Tau and Alpha Sigma Alpha.
In total, Relay for Life events nationwide have contributed more than $6.5 billion since its inception in 1985.