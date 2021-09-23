Mansfield University honored faculty and staff during the 42nd annual Employee Service Recognition Celebration held at South Hall Mall on Thursday, Sept. 16.
The program honored employees who've dedicated 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 45 years of service to Mansfield University along with employees who've announced their retirement in the past year. Awards were also presented for Outstanding Advising, Outstanding Teaching, Employee of the Year and Department Spotlight.
Interim President Bashar Hanna, Ph.D. provided a welcome at the event, thanking Mansfield employees for their service and dedication to the students. Dr. Hanna remarked how the employees being recognized for their milestone years had "a combined six centuries of service to the university" and how it was "obvious that Mansfield University is a family," noting how well everyone works together.
Jim Welch, Environmental Health and Safety Director, was named 2021 Employee of the Year. Nominated for the award by seven of his coworkers, Welch has led the university's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been a key part of providing information, designing the university Health and Safety Plan, implementing campus mitigation actions, conducting testing, coordinating vaccine clinics, providing expertise, and much more. He has "worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic with a can-do attitude" and has embodied the Mansfield Creed throughout his nearly 15 years of service.
The Marketing and Communications Department was named the recipient of the Department Spotlight Award for "providing the most up-to-date information during a time that information was changing by the hour." The department had to pivot quickly to ensure the campus community was informed about any changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic and tasked with keeping students, employees, alumni, and the community abreast of the integration process. The Marketing and Communications Department - which includes Sports Information - is led by Director Ryan McNamara and includes Andy Worthington, Mark Polonia, John Maslar, Owen Lukens and Drew Patrick.
The recipient of the Outstanding Advising Award was Dr. Maegan Borzok, assistant professor of chemistry and physics. Dr. Borzok's "creative, innovative, and passionate" advising helped her students to be successful in the classroom and also prepared students for the next steps in their careers. She's described as someone who always made time to meet with students and who made the best out of the virtual environment, finding ways to use online classes to the advantage of her students. A student nomination said "she truly cares about each of us reaching our potential and succeeding."
Karen Crisp, instructor of psychology, was awarded the Outstanding Teaching Award for the second time in her career. Professor Crisp was noted as not just giving a lecture, but engaging the classroom in the lesson by asking questions and allowing students to share their stories related to the subject. Her teaching style allows students to make connections with the material so it can be applied in their lives and future careers. "I appreciate that she takes the time to get us to smile, have fun, and stay interested in the content," said one of her students.
The following employees were recognized for their years of service to Mansfield University:
10 years - Joshua Battin, Eric Carlin, Kenneth Cobb, Marie Domenech, Pamela Kathcart, Jeffrey Perry and Amanda Sanko
15 years - John Cosgrove, Charles Kinter, Roxy LeBlanc, Bonnie Phelps, Jaesung Sim
20 years - Belinda Hampsher, William Keeth, Timothy Madigan, Adrianne McEvoy, Sheryl Monkelien, Holly Pieper, Wendi Route, Brad Stettler, Nanci Werner-Burke
25 years - Rachel Green, Timothy Seymour, Mark Polonia
30 years - Tamela Bastion, Edith Gallagher, Lynn Pifer, Philippe Savoye
35 years - Robert Maris
45 years - Roger Maisner
Retired employees or those who have officially announced their retirement include Laurie Buck, Scott Davis, Chris Gitchell, Christine Gitchell, Harry Hillson, Youngsuck Kim, Michael Kutz, Susan Lanzara, Kelvin Morgan, Dorothy Rakoski, Lou Ann Rumsey, David Solan, Steven Stein, Michael Stoudt, Clifford Wiles, Russell Wood, Carmen Wood, Kathy Wright, Laurie Zaparzynski and Frank Chua.
MU gives a special thanks to all the excellent volunteers who helped organize the event and provided food for the lunch.