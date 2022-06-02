MANSFIELD – The Mansfield Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6757 honored those who gave their all in service of their country at the Mansfield Veterans Park.
About 50 people showed up to listen as the National Anthem was sung by Canton High School student Laci Niemczyk, followed by the invocation given by post chaplain Bruce Dart. Post Commander Dan Rieppel, National Guardsman, then delivered remarks, starting with “I Am the Guard,” to honor his brothers and sisters in arms.
He recited the entire poem that includes a brief history of the National Guard: “Civilian in Peace, Soldier in War...of security and honor for three centuries I have been the custodian...I am the Guard,” he recited.
”At Concord’s bridge, I fired the fateful shot heard ‘round the world. I bled on Bunker Hill. My footprints marked the snows at Valley Forge. With Washington on the heights of Yorktown, I saw the sword surrendered... I am the Guard.
”These things I know — I was there. I saw both sides of the War Between the States — I was there. The hill at San Juan felt the fury of my charge; the far plains and mountains of the Philippines echoed to my shout. In France the dark forests of the Argonne blazed with my barrage; Chateau-Thierry crumbled to my cannonade.
”I am the Guard. I bowed briefly on the grim road at Bataan. Through the jungles and on the beaches I fought the enemy... beat, battered, and broke him. I scrambled over Normandy’s beaches — I was there. I flew MiG Alley to the Yalu — I am the Guard. I fought in the skies above Vietnam — I was there. In the skies and on the ground, I made the Arabian desert feel the fury of the storm. I am the Guard.
”Civilian in peace, soldier in war... the stricken have known the comfort of my skill. I have faced forward to the tornado, the typhoon, and the horror of the hurricane and the flood. I saw the tall towers fall — I was there. I am the Guard. For three centuries the custodian of security and honor, now and forever... I am the Guard.”
Rieppel also noted that more than 50% of the nation’s soldiers are made up of citizen soldiers.
“This in no way diminishes the sacrifices of our nation’s military. All branches of the armed forces should be honored. So take a moment every day to thank those who have served this great country,” he said.
“He also read “Logan’s Orders” when Memorial Day first came to be, originally called “Decoration Day.”
On May 5, 1868, the order was given that on the 30th day of May each year would be designated to decorate the graves of those who have given their lives for their country,” he read.
Wreaths and flowers were then placed at the monument, which reads, “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”
Following a gun salute, Bob Lefort of Tioga played Taps to end the ceremony.