MANSFIELD — Steve McCloskey, a council member here, can’t stop smiling from his vantage point atop the conduit adjacent to the Mansfield Plaza. A trail planned to sit atop the conduit is one step closer to reality.
“This is a revitalization of the community’s pride and spirit,” McCloskey said. “It’s a legacy project that will pay dividends for a hundred years.”
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that four Tioga County projects will receive a combined $1,083,900 in matching grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, including the Mansfield Heritage Trail at $84,700. Those funds will allow the borough to take the next step in developing the trail that will lead residents and visitors to the Lambs Creek Trail.
The new trail will be located atop the conduit installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the mid-1970s, said McCloskey. The conduit has served Mansfield well, protecting the northern section from flooding for nearly 50 years. Soon, it will serve to enhance the community and as an attraction for visitors.
The Lambs Creek Trail begins behind the plaza and goes to the Lambs Creek Recreational Area about two miles away.
The Heritage Trail will visibly connect the Lambs Creek Trail to downtown Mansfield, increasing its visibility and its use, McCloskey said. The $84,700 is earmarked for the 0.25-mile section from North Main Street to Extension Street.
The borough began planning for the trail development about five years ago, McCloskey said. The council set aside Act 13 funds to extend the trail from the trailhead to North Main Street.
To do that, they had to secure a long-term lease from the Corps of Engineers to use the conduit.
Both the Corps and the borough support the concept, with the borough developing the trail and the Corps installing an ADA-accessible ramp from the conduit down to the trailhead, he said.
When completed, the eight-foot wide gravel trail will beckon visitors to walk from the Plaza or the the residential area near Extension Street to the hiking and biking trail. It will also include benches and signs.
“People are going to know the trail is here. It’s going to scream ‘walk on me,’” McCloskey said.
Eventually, the borough hopes to expand the walking trail connection through all of Mansfield, utilizing the levee along the Tioga River from the northern area to the southern border of the borough. Historical milestones are also part of the project, and will tie into the historical walking path established by The History Center.
Borough manager Chris McGann said the borough has applied for grants to meet its match for the DCNR grant. The borough hopes to bid both sections of the trail at the same time, probably in summer 2023 and construction to start that fall.
Partners in the project include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, state Rep. Clint Owlett, state Senator Cris Dush, Mansfield University, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, Develop Tioga and Tioga County commissioners.
Also funded were:
- Sullivan Township, $75,000 for further development of Annette Smith Memorial Park in Mainesburg. Work includes construction of pedestrian walkways, internal loop trail, parking area, access drive and stormwater management measures; installation of interpretive signage; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
- Tioga County, $424,200 and $500,000 for development of the Marsh Creek Greenway in Wellsboro Borough, and acquisition of land. The $424,000 will be used for construction of approximately 0.08 miles of trail from Pine Creek Rail Trail to Charleston Street and rehabilitation of a bridge to provide a safe connection from the trailhead to downtown Wellsboro. The remaining $500,000 will be used to purchase the railroad right-of-way, approximately 21.4 acres in Charleston and Delmar townships and Wellsboro borough, on which is located approximately 2.4 miles of trail. The county hopes to begin bidding some portions of the trail work by winter or spring, according to trail coordinator Deb Bigley.