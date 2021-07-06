A Mansfield woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Shippen Township, just after 1 a.m. today, July 6.
According to a report from state police, Geniene M. Greene, 38, of Mansfield, was driving a Jeep eastbound when she reportedly traveled off the road. The Jeep struck a flagpole, an address marker and a tree before coming to rest on its driver's side.
Police say Greene died from her injuries before EMS arrived. Assisting on scene were Wellsboro Fire Department, Galeton Fire Department, PennDOT and Penelec.