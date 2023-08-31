Mansfield’s Final Friday Market continues to draw crowds.
This past Friday, Aug. 25, the space off the main street was filled with vendors offering fresh produce, seasonal flowers, samples of wine, handcrafted items, food trucks and special sales offered by local businesses.
The Southern Tioga FFA hosted a kid’s tractor pull on the grassy area, while non-competitors could try out a variety of pedal tractors on the paved area. Live music filled the air.
The event continues on the last Friday of each month through October.