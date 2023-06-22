MANSFIELD — The borough council here approved a bid to start construction on the History Trail.
At the June 14 meeting, the borough received four bids and awarded the contract to H&P Construction of Kulpmont with the low bid of $267,766, which is $100,000 over the estimate.
H&P Construction is currently working on the Wellsboro rail trail project. They will use the same crew and take topsoil from the Mansfield trail to use on that project.
“It came in higher than estimate of $165,000 unfortunately and will only cover Phase 1, the eastern section,” borough manager Chris McGann said.
Darren Rathbun with Hunt Engineers said material pricing and construction costs are “significantly higher than they were before.”
Increasing the cost of the project is adding two handicapped spaces on Extension Street and leveling sidewalks as much as possible.
“That increased construction costs quite a bit,” Rathbun said.
McCloskey said that following a public works committee meeting held earlier this month, they discussed how they will cover the overage on the trail.
“We decided that we could use about $64,000 out of Act 13 money for the first part, and then a grant for the next phase that includes curb cuts for handicapped spaces,” he said.
None of the project will be paid for with general fund monies, he added.
“It’s going to be a great benefit that will be paid for with state money. We thought we had enough, but we will be getting our Act 13 check for an anticipated $100,000 in July, and will soon have money in our reserves, plus liquid funds, will have money that we hope to be able to continue putting money in the budget for street improvement every year,” McCloskey said.
The project will get started at the Extension Street entrance point and go to the trail head at the wastewater treatment plant, and will cross North Main Street at the Mansfield Plaza, McGann said.
“We just applied for a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT for the trail crossing. We are also asking PennDOT if we can get a traffic study to lower the speed limit from 35 down to 25 mph in that area,” he added.
Construction will start by the end of July to take about two months, Rathbun said. Ornamental plantings will happen in late August, early September, he added.