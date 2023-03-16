MANSFIELD – The borough council here has been dealing with persistent waste water treatment plant issues for months, and the costs are building as inflation takes a bigger bite out of borough coffers.
The costs have risen to the point where council is asking whether to increase sewer rates to help cover those costs, especially for adjacent townships that use the borough’s municipal services.
“We’ve been spending money like a drunken sailor out of the sewer fund on stuff that breaks,” exclaimed councilman Steve McCloskey at the March 9 meeting.
That launched a discussion about how to pay for the needed repairs at the plant with a funds transfer to the sewer fund.
Borough manager Chris McGann noted that last month $375,000 was approved for a belt filter press. The actual cost came in at $360,000.
“Second, we now need a $35,850 grit system and coarse screen installation, and I would like to see $25,000 in there for the next thing that breaks,” McGann said.
McGann then told council that $7,736 is needed to purchase a back-up pump for the Newtown Hill Road facility, a budgeted $21,170 for WWTP cassette refurbishment to hold the membranes in place and a torque control system to stop the system if something breaks.
McGann presented two options to council.
Option A is to use nearly $250,000 from general funds reserves and some American Rescue Plan funds currently held as CDs totaling $173,684. The sewer fund would repay the general fund in 60 months with an annual payment of $49,433.
Option B is to use $296,084 in CD funds and borrow $124,765 from the general fund to be repaid in 60 months with an annual payment of $24,953. This option assumes $122,400 will come from liquid fuel funds. That money was previously budgeted for the 2024 PennDOT project.
McGann said that “having less than $100,000 in the sewer fund is not a good idea. If we go with B, it allows us to have more money in the general fund and we can move that money more expediently than with A. We’ve taken on a lot of big projects, so by spending as much as we are, we are compromising our ability to have money in reserve. I would go for option B because It gives us a little more control.”
Council president Bob Strohecker said that the borough has been supplementing all the municipalities that use the borough’s services.
“We are in a process of re-evaluating sewer rates,” said sewer advisory committee chair Rob Fitzgerald.
The council unanimously approved Option B.
In other business, council opened two mowing bids but tabled any action on them until next month’s meeting to get references for the low bidders.
Taking the bid from Pioneer Landscaping of Little Marsh in the amount of $390 per mow of ten locations would make a change from landscapers Dane’s Landscaping of Mansfield, who bid $560 per mow for the same ten locations.
- Will advertise for lifeguards and pool staff.
- Approved 2023 pool rates which are unchanged from last year. Early bird family rates are $150 if bought by June 3. Regular family season rates will be $175, individual for 18 and older are $110, student season rates for aged 6-17 are $100 and group rates of $350 for the first 10 participants.
- Approved a 4th of July parade permit application from the Chamber of Commerce for Main Street from 5-6 p.m. July 4.
- Heard a proclamation from Mayor Kathy Barrett making March 8 Tasha Pratt Day in recognition of Pratt, a YMCA Tioga County branch employee, being awarded a Women of Excellence award by the Women’s Resource Network.