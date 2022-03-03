In 2020, property owners in Lycoming County’s Pine Township saw an increase in their tax bill, despite Wellsboro Area School District not enacting a tax increase.
In 2019-20, the millage rate for the rural, northern township was 15.23. Although the school district’s 2020-21 budget did not raise the tax millage, Pine Township’s millage rose to 18.91.
How did that occur? The answer is it’s due to how state equalizes real estate taxes for property owners in school districts that include two or more counties.
According to Brooke E. Wright, chief assessor in Lycoming County, the market value and number of Pine Township’s taxable parcels varies from year to year. Currently there are 521 taxable parcels and 22 tax exempt parcels, although those numbers may change slightly from year to year.
Also changing is the assessed value of those properties. The value generally increases slightly every year due to new construction and improvements.
The property in Pine Township had a taxable assessed value of $37,523,500 in 2018, $37,658,320 in 2019, $37,991,500 in 2020 and $37,294,250 in 2021.
Pine Township had a $300,000 increase in assessed value from 2019 to 2020, said Wright, after a church property was sold and went from tax exempt to fully taxable. The property was assessed at $316,000.
The township’s property values declined nearly $700,000 in 2021 after the church building owners successfully appealed the assessment, decreasing its assessed value to $99,000.
Additionally, three more properties valued at $311,850 in total became tax-exempt on Jan. 1, 2021, after being approved for a veterans exemption.
Assessed values are different than market values. Assessed values are tied to the base year when the last reassessment was performed, which is different for each county. New construction and improvements are assessed at the market value of the base year, whether it was performed one, two or 20 years previously. There is no mandate requiring counties to perform a reassessment on a set time frame.
To reflect the growth of property value over time, each county uses a multiplier on the assessed value to approximate the current market value. Depending on when a county last performed a reassessment, the multiplier also is different for each county. That true market value can differ from the assessed market value as areas within a county undergo revitalization, become more desired by buyers, are affected by blight and other reasons.