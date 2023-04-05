Martha Lloyd Community Services has expanded its facilities in Mansfield to include a new facility at 600 Gateway Drive. A ribbon cutting and tour was held for the public on April 4.
“This is a time for us to celebrate,” said Lisa Musselman, president and CEO of Martha Lloyd. “We’re all about getting folks out into their community.”
Martha Lloyd offers adult day services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There is an established location in downtown Mansfield, but “we outgrew that space,” said Carrie Robinson, Tioga CRF program manager.
The two locations currently serve 28 clients, who attend full-day programs incorporating recreation, technology, life skills, and arts and crafts. The new location also offers outdoor space for recreation.
“People with disabilities have so much to offer us,” said Musselman. “I’m in awe of how this community has embraced us, and I’m looking forward to taking the collaboration between Mansfield and Martha Lloyd to the next level.”
Mayor Kathy Barrett was on hand to issue a proclamation.
“As a former special education teacher of 35 years, this just warms my heart,” Barrett said.
The proclamation, which read in part, “citizens with intellectual disabilities are loved and cherished,” established April 4 as Martha Lloyd Community Services Day.
After the introductory remarks, clients performed a ribbon cutting and gave the pubic a tour of the building, which has been completely rehabbed since Martha Lloyd acquired it on Feb. 20.
Ed, who has attended Martha Lloyd day services for almost two years, was one of the tour guides.
“This is our laundry room, and here is our changing and medicine room,” Ed explained. “This is the staff table — we don’t sit here — and here’s our dining table where we hang out, talk and have lunch.”
The spacious building also includes a handicapped bathroom, a kitchen and a living room with a TV, games and puzzles and a photo wall.
“Those are pictures of us when we go out to do things,” said Ed.
A quiet room, conference room and an administrative office complete the facilities.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Ed. “But I like coming here because we get to talk to our friends, get along with people and hang out with the staff.”
Martha Lloyd has locations in Bradford County in Troy, Canton and Sylvania and locations in Tioga County in Mansfield, Blossburg and Wellsboro.
The Mansfield locations provide adult day services only, but other locations offer residential and life sharing programs, vocational, senior and intermediate care for people with disabilities.