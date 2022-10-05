WELLSBORO — Returning to class in a new school, fifth graders at Rock L. Butler Middle School had a challenge: become a math wizard.
What exactly is a math wizard? It’s a student who demonstrates having learned the multiplication tables from one to 12 and can complete a test within a set time.
Teacher Matthew Perry challenges the incoming students to complete the test with no more than two wrong answers in seven minutes when students arrive in September. The time reduces to six minutes in October, then five minutes in November.
Supporting the challenge was classroom volunteer Sandy Lundgren. At the beginning of the year, she presented sugar cookies to students. After the snack, she challenged them, promising to return with a second cookie for every student who became a wizard. Fifty-five students met the goal for September.
On Sept. 30, Lundgren kept her promise, baking cookies for three hours, then spending another 90 minutes with a piping bag and green sugar sprinkles. To celebrate their accomplishment, students challenged superintendent Alanna Huck, assistant principal Ben Miller, Mr. Perry and guidance counselor Shane Mascho to see if the faculty members are also math wizards.
Oh, there was also a catch — the adults had to complete the test within two minutes, five minutes less than students.
After the Math Wizards received their treat — cut in the shape of a W or an M depending on how you look at it — the faculty took their seat on the row of chairs closest to Perry’s desk. The test was placed before them, pencils ready, timer set … and go. They began filling in the answers as students watched. Some stood to get a better view; heads bobbed as students looked from one test taker to another.
First to finish was Perry, rising from his seat, arms in the air in just under a minute. The remaining three continued. A student called out: One minute remaining. Brows furrowed in concentration as pencils moved a little faster.
“Ten seconds,” came the call, then the countdown in unison “Five, four, three…” Mascho leaped from his seat, arms raised. “... two, one. Pencils down,” the students called out.
Huck and Miller had nearly completed the challenge, each with just a few problems remaining.
“That was great,” Huck said. “I’m going to have to come back and try that again.”
The student audience was intimidating, she said, but it gave teachers insight into how students feel.
It’s a good skill to have that will remain with students now matter what career path they travel, added their teacher.
“Once you learn it, it stays with you forever,” Perry said.