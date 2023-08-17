The Blossburg borough honored community residents who died during the Wednesday, Aug. 9 meeting. Mayor Shane Nickerson took some time to honor members of the community who had recently died.
“We’ve lost some good community members recently, Harold Andrews and Jim McIntosh,” said Nickerson. After taking a moment to impart some stories highlighting the impact that they had on the community, Nickerson made a proclamation officially declaring April 25 to be Jim McIntosh Day.
Fall Fest will be held on Oct. 15, and responding to the success of the recent Discover Blossburg Day, VIBE is looking at holding another one in September.
Nickerson also noted that the recent skateboard competition and concert went well.
“They did a great job and looking at doing it again next year,” said Nickerson.
A controlled burn was planned behind Kwik-Fill, providing nearby fire departments the opportunity to practice fighting house fires in a controlled environment.
“They’re not just going to start a fire and let it go, they’re putting up sheet rock and they’ll be pretty far back,” said Nickerson, easing concerns about intentionally starting a fire next to a gas station.
George Lloyd, the borough manager, reported on the progress of the sewer plant.
“The sewer plant’s doing great,” said Lloyd, “now they’re putting in the control building. Everything is moving right along.”
According to Lloyd, the LED streetlight project is also moving along. Briarpatch Lane is currently scheduled for hook up.
The goals of better wi-fi on Island Park and Island Park restroom replacement are both on hold.
The Borough Council voted unanimously to adopt a county emergency plan.
The Municipal Authority changed the rate for sewage from $120 per quarter to $160 per quarter, effective in December.
Fall clean-up is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Wednesday, Oct. 4 using the regular pick-up schedule.
Council agreed to investigate funding sources to repair the cracks in the tennis and basketball courts.
The Blossburg borough council meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.