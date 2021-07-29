WELLSBORO — The Tioga County Democrats hosted both state and local candidates at the annual picnic, held July 24 at Woodland Park here.
Attending was John McGuigan of Norristown, a candidate for U.S. Senate.
At 20 years old, McGuigan became the youngest elected official in Pennsylvania when he was elected to the Norristown borough council. The son of a steelworker and grandson of a coal miner, he served in the military, married, got a job and left office, but decided to re-enter politics about three years ago when he became “frustrated with the tone and tenor of politics.”
“Career politicians cause more problems than they solve,” he said.
His campaign theme is that “everybody deserves the right to fulfill their potential.” To accomplish that, he has taken positions on climate change, protecting voters rights, raising the minimum wage, providing healthcare for all, expanding women’s health programs, passing “sensible” gun reform measures and ending the filibuster.
In addition, McGuigan supports a concept proposed by Sen. Cory Booker in SB 3766, or Baby Bonds.
Under Booker’s proposal, every American child will receive $1,000 at birth which is held in trust by the U.S. Treasury and can increase by another $2,000 based on the parent’s annual relationship to the poverty level. At age 18, the account holder can use funds for college or a home purchase.
McGuigan would like to expand that to require the account holder have a high school diploma or equivalent to claim the funds and, at age 25, be able to use the funds without restriction.
In addition, with one year of service, either military or civil, the account holder would receive $40,000 in college scholarships. The civil service would be paid, include healthcare, room and board and focus on community projects.
On criminal justice reform, McGuigan advocates for not defunding police, but rather training police better and better educating the public about its responsibilities. He supports granting full retirement after 20 years, and would shift the economic responsibility of brutality to the involved officers.
Lastly, he spoke about “period poverty,” where young girls and women miss school or word due to being unable to afford sanitary hygiene products. McGuigan supports providing those products at no cost.
“We need people who understand what we are going through,” McGuigan said. “We have the power to nominate somebody for the U.S. Senate.”
If elected, McGuigan would like to serve on the environmental, energy and consumer protection committees.
He supports legalizing cannabis rather than decriminalizing it, but says revenue from legalizing marijuana should not be the driver for change.
“Money should not be the motivation for why we do things.”
For more information, visit www.McGuiganForPA.com.