BLOSSBURG- Krista Wagner, COO and Kathy Broderick, Behavioral Health director from North Penn Health Services, gave a presentation on “behavioral” mental health services to the Southern Tioga School District board of directors Monday during the monthly work session.
Broderick said the school days program offers licensed providers who, after receiving a referral from the school, will assess each child and provide services in school to students. Family members can be referred to providers for additional services.
If needed, referrals can be made to a psychiatrist who has office hours in Wellsboro and Mansfield during the week, and in Blossburg on Wednesdays.
“A child psychiatrist sees kids every Monday morning. All providers attend treatment meetings with the doctor and staff where we can collaborate with Dr. Manning,” Broderick said. “We also have a behavioral health care coordinator specializing in drug and alcohol services.”
All providers receive weekly clinical supervision, Broderick said.
“We provide a lot of backup and education for our counselors. Issues change and now we have a lot of Covid issues on top of everything else,” she added.
Broderick said they work with students experiencing academic, behavioral, family upheaval, homelessness, drug-involved families, as well as trauma and loss.
“Many of our team members have years of experience and are well qualified to work with children,” Broderick said.
“We would bring in two counselors and they would be able to pick up about 90 to 100 cases. There is no cost to the school; the only cost would be space,” she added.
Parents are only responsible for insurance copays, Broderick said.
“Parents with limited income can apply for Laurel Health Center’s sliding fee program. Those without insurance we refer to our outreach and insurance coordinator and she helps them apply for what they are eligible for,” she said.
According to Broderick, it is all about “communication and working together.”
“Students benefit most when the school team and counseling team are working closely together. We saw kids who were really struggling at NTSD make progress and deal with their issues,” she said. “We also have our school-based coordinator Annie Hendricks who will be meeting with teachers about children who are not progressing or having issues.”
Wagner said they want “to cover every school in the district.”
“So there’s times when we have a day or two in Mansfield and half a day in Liberty depending on referrals and demand. We are keeping kids in school for appointments, no missing school,” she said.
Providers coordinate appointment scheduling with school personnel to find the best time to meet with students.
Wagner also said referrals could be made if it would be helpful with services like dieticians, psychiatry services, dental and even food pantry services.”