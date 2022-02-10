The floodlights will shine and the curtain will rise on “High School Musical Jr.” featuring students from the Rock L. Butler Middle School om Wellsboro.
Director Heather Ladd said the spring musical was chosen for the 2020-21 school year, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
“We thought this would be a good show to do in a COVID world because the costumes would be easier,” Ladd said. “It is also a great show about doing what you love, and working together.”
Melissa Ryan is serving as assistant director.
Playing lead roles in the production are Mason Nowak, Alyssa Chilson, Elise Largey, Jude Cuneo, Regan Regina, Lauren Kosek, Etan Geneski, Liam Elkin, Kaison Poole and Eli Nowak.
“They are having a great time, and working really hard. This is an awesome group of students,” Ladd said.
There have been challenges, such as the winter weather that has caused cancellation of school. The pandemic has also brought its own challenges but “the kids have been working hard to keep those things manageable.”
The tradition of spring musicals not only creates memories for the students, it also enhances thinking skills and and expands their social network, said Ladd.
“The students are thinking in a different creative way. They all take ownership of their characters, and it is great to see them grow as leaders,” she said.
“Some of the students help work out the choreography, design and paint sets, and help with scene work. They learn to work with different people in different grades that they might not normally interact with.”
The theatrical production will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, with repeat performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
All performances are in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium. Admission is $5 for everyone and free for children age 5 or under.
For more information, contact the school at 570-724-2306.