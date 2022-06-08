WELLSBORO — Fourth through eighth grade students here threw, walked, bowled and tossed to support the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.
The Rock L. Butler Middle School held the ninth annual Mini-Relay for Life Friday afternoon, June 3. The day began with a survivor talk by Meg Ralston, followed by outdoor games, food and raising $4,066.
“It’s all student created,” said Jennifer Outman, sixth grade teacher and STING coordinator, of the games and activities.
Students on the STING (anti-bullying) Committee, enrichment and student council created the games and activities. Every student won a prize, ranging from a piece of candy to Relay bracelets, stickers or other items, for trying the game.
The variety demonstrated the creativity and imagination of students.
They had a duck pond and lollipop grab, flying discs to sail over hoops, balls to bowl down soda bottle “pins,” a dunking booth, ducks to knock down, a wet sponge throw, even a toilet paper roll to toss through a toilet bowl seat.
Brayden Benjamin and Gabe Cuneo created the Toss Out Cancer game. Students had five tries to toss a hoop over the stakes set out on the grass, earning different points depending on where the disc landed.
“I think it is really cool and an awesome opportunity to help out with cancer,” Brayden said. “My great aunt passed away a little while ago from cancer. Whatever we make is to support fighting cancer.”
Fifth graders Dillyn Patt and Olive Twoey were enjoying the games and outdoor time. Dillyn’s favorite was Tic Tac Go Away while Olive was partial to the toilet paper toss.
“It’s good because we’re helping people who need it,” Olive said.
Each game cost 25 cents to play. Parents could send money with students or kids could earn tickets by walking a loop around the outdoor gym field.
“The money is going to three local people within the school community who are battling cancer and to Humble Bumble,” Outman said. “The rest is going to the American Cancer Society.”
Students could also redeem tickets for a snack. Parents and businesses donated hot dogs, drinks, chips and baked goods.
Friday also happened to be Walk-Up Day, when fourth graders visit the school they will attend for the first time this fall. They also took part in Relay.
“It’s a fun day for the students,” Outman said. “They definitely keep the real purpose of Relay in mind.”