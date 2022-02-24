MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP — The Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Association recognized top responders and the acquisition of new equipment at a banquet Feb. 19.
This year marks the 65th anniversary of the fire department, founded in 1957. In recognition of that, Tioga County Commissioners Mark Hamilton and Roger Bunn read and presented a Senate Citation procured by Sen. Cris Dush.
Past Fire Chief Gary Cooper II said the department was founded after a second fire at Cornell Brothers in 1957 to assist underserved rural areas. It was incorporated in 1958.
“It was just some local fellas and gals with a desire to help our neighbors,” said Cooper.
To continue that service, the department purchased a new truck for $300,000 to replace a 38-year-old engine and 22-year-old tanker. The Middlebury Township supervisors agreed to cover part of the purchase price using Act 13 impact fees. The department also procured a tax-exempt, low-interest low from First Citizens Community Bank.
Cooper noted that the department also raised money for the tanker through chicken barbecues, a sporting clays event and an online fundraiser through the department’s Facebook page.
“The fire department exists to provide a service to the community. The township supervisors were elected to serve the community. A local bank exists to provide a service to the community,” Cooper said.
“It takes a community to run a fire department,” he continued. “To all of your who help, to all the members who helped, thank you. It takes a community.”
The evening concluded with the department’s tradition of having members “push” the new truck into the garage. The tradition harkens back to when horses pulled fire equipment and, once unhooked, the firefighters would push the equipment into its quarters so it was ready for the next call.
Awards
Richard P. Mack Memorial Firefighter of the Year Award — Kyler Rice
Junior Firefighter of the Year Award — Hunter Coyler
William Lawton Butler Memorial Award — Gary Cooper II
Top five fire department responders — For the most responses to calls in 2021, in descending order, are Cameron Butler, Austin Cooper, Bob Bertsche, Kyler Rice and Scott Tarbox
Fire department service awards — Steve Cornell, 65 years; Scott Mack, 35 years; Doyle Swetland, 20 years; Cameron Butler and Dustin Bieber, five years
New fire department member — Conner Baker, junior
EMR Attendant of the Year — Doyle Swetland
EMT of the Year — Damara Fuhrer
Top five ambulance responders — For the most responses to calls in 2021, in descending order — Doyle Swetland, Damara Fuhrer, Rick Butler, Katie Kemp and tie for Aaron Fuhrer and Cody Rice