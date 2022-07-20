WESTFIELD — If you’ve been in Westfield lately and thought it looked different, you’re right. Banners honoring Westfield veterans are being placed on various utility poles throughout the borough.
With 67 of the 24-inch by 36-inch banners hung so far, Betsy Hale, president of the Westfield Area Historical Society, is gearing up to place more.
“Last fall, the borough decided to go ahead with the Westfield Military Hero program. I was delighted they asked me to take charge of it,” said Hale.
“Having seen countless military banners in other areas throughout Pennsylvania, I decided to create Westfield’s as a simple, patriotic design. The end result focuses on the veteran depicted, yet is easy to read when passing through town.
“This program has been strongly embraced by borough residents; it’s exciting and I’m so happy to be a part of it.
“Many of the banners are placed at specific locations requested by the deceased member’s family; often in front of their family homestead or business. When this happens, we make every effort to honor their request.
“I love doing historical research,” explained Hale, “and was especially intrigued about a Westfield native by the name of John E. Harvey. His banner is in front of the Methodist church on Church Street — of which he was a member — and is the only banner sponsored by the Historical Society.
“Harvey was in the United States Army, having served in the Civil War. Research shows that at the age of 22 he met and shook hands with Abraham Lincoln and also saw General Grant. Harvey lived until the age of 102. The picture on the banner was taken around 1942.”
“It’s important to keep their history alive. With that in mind, I am putting together biographies of the veterans depicted on the banners so that others, especially our younger generations, can learn about them.
“Ultimately, it is my goal to have their biographies tied into our borough’s website.”
Banners will continue to be placed as long as there is interest and space.
The Historical Society has received such a positive response that another order for banners will be placed on August 20 with an anticipated date of placement being early September.
Banners will be removed after Veteran’s Day and will be re-hung in the exact same spaces before Memorial Day of the following year.
“Our town is full of history with stories that need to be told. It is hard work but definitely an honor to do it,” concluded Hale. “For instance, every young man that graduated from Westfield School in 1945 either enlisted in the United States military or was drafted. Their teacher enlisted, as well.”
Additional information can be found on Facebook under Westfield Area Historical Society or by email at westfieldhist150@gmail.com.