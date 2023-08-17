WHITNEYVILLE — If you have a hankering for something sweet or other treats, a stop at the 4-H Milkshake and Food Stand might be in order if you’re at the Tioga County Fair, which ran Monday to Saturday, Aug. 7-12.
The stand is the biggest fundraiser of the year for 4-H in Tioga County, according to Taylor Leach, Tioga County 4H educator.
On Tuesday, members of the Mountaineers 4-H Club, which has members from throughout the county, were staffing the stand. Throughout the week, members of the 13 4-H clubs from throughout the county help.
In the 4-H Building, fairgoers could find 4-H member exhibits as well as a silent auction, which assists with financial help for graduating seniors heading to college, Leach said.