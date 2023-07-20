MANSFIELD—The beautiful new Charles E. Fox Environmental Education Pavilion overlooking the Mill Cove Environmental Area was the site of the 24th Annual Membership Meeting of Mill Cove, Inc. on July 12.
President C. Fred LaVancher explained that work remaining to be completed on the approximately $360,000 pavilion project includes finishing the kitchen, restroom, and storage sections, the septic system, and the water system, but that all is well underway. A generator will be used for power and they also are looking into possible installation of solar panels.
The open pavilion was completed prior to Earth Day activities in April. The current phase adds the enclosed kitchen, restrooms and a storage room on one side. Eventually, LaVancher said, the plan is to enclose the building but still allow for the beautiful view down over the hill. He said more fundraising will be needed for that next phase. Matt Neal Construction is the contractor.
LaVancher and others from the organization said they hope the new pavilion will have many uses, including, of course, environmental education with school and college students and others, including Scout groups. There also will be possibilities for use for other meetings, retreats and events, maybe even family reunions or weddings, they said. Use permits are required for the various pavilions and facilities and can be obtained with a Special Permit Use Application available on their website millcoveinc.org. The phone number for information is 570-418-3593.
The pavilion’s namesake, Charles Fox of Troy, a longtime educator, outdoorsman and advocate for the Mill Cove area, died in 2022.
Throughout the annual meeting, organization officials noted their gratitude for financial and other assistance from area businesses, organizations, foundations, and individuals, as well as many government entities.
Mill Cove is a 200-acre area just outside of Mansfield, leased by Mill Cove, Inc. from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the purpose of environmental education, community recreation, and native flora and fauna conservation.
In addition to the new pavilion atop the hill, the area has eight smaller pavilions and a large pavilion on the lower area of the property, which is part of the flood basin for the Tioga-Hammond Dam.
The Mill Cove Environmental Area borders Pennsylvania State Game Lands and the Tioga Reservoir. Organization members said it offers unique opportunities for hiking on a fairly extensive trail system, hunting, fishing—including a handicapped-accessible fishing area—kayaking, canoeing, a shooting range, primitive camping, orienteering, bird watching, retreats, competitions and various other events. Mill Creek is stocked by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
The organization is working with the Pennsylvania Game Commission on an evasive species elimination project. They also are looking at development of a “food plot” with the planting of wildflowers down the hill in front of the new pavilion.
At the meeting, the current Mill Cove Corporation board of directors was approved for another two years. They are C. Fred LaVancher, president; Dr. David Flesch, vice president; Dina Henninger, secretary; Rob Carleton, treasurer, and Melvin Cummings, Charles Colby, David Lamphier, Dawn Hull, Phyllis Curren, Steve Steinbacher, Dr. Lee Stocks, Phyllis Curren, Leo Parchesky and Wendy Aumick. Advisory board members include Molly Wilson, park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tioga-Hammond & Cowanesque Lakes Project; Tioga County Commissioner Mark Hamilton, and Charles Dillon, field representative for Sen. Gene Yaw.