MANSFIELD—The beautiful new Charles E. Fox Environmental Education Pavilion overlooking the Mill Cove Environmental Area was the site of the 24th Annual Membership Meeting of Mill Cove, Inc. on July 12.

President C. Fred LaVancher explained that work remaining to be completed on the approximately $360,000 pavilion project includes finishing the kitchen, restroom, and storage sections, the septic system, and the water system, but that all is well underway. A generator will be used for power and they also are looking into possible installation of solar panels.

