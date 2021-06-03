The Millerton Memorial Day Observance included honoring veterans at the memorial and a parade with more than 60 entries.
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. Monday, traveled down Main Street/Route 328 from Switchback and Bly roads and ended at Houser Park (the old Millerton School). At the veteran’s memorial there, a Memorial Day service was held after the parade. A local pastor, veteran and state Rep. Clint Owlett spoke. The Quilts of Valor Foundation presented handmade quilts to some local veterans.
Afterwards, the Millerton United Methodist Church held a chicken barbecue, a tractor pull was held at the field across from the Millerton Wesleyan Church.