WELLSBORO — The Rock L. Butler Middle School here raised the roof while raising funds to benefit people with cancer.
On June 2, the gymnasium was filled with students revved up for the 10th annual Mini Relay for Life. Principal Rob Kreger and Assistant Principal Ben Miller had both agreed to have their heads shaved by the students raising the most money. Kreger was ill, so teacher Isaac Carey volunteered in his place.
Additionally, two teachers and three students agreed to have at least eight inches of hair cut and donated to companies that make wigs for pediatric cancer patients.
The students sounded off their excitement. Stomp, stomp, clap. Stomp, stomp, clap.
Superintendent Alanna Huck took the microphone as beautician Sabrina Hazelton covered their clothes with a smock. She was, said Huck, donating $500 in each man’s honor for their hair “donation” to the cancer cause. The screams echoed off the cinder block walls.
The top money raisers Reese Charles and Piper Anderegg stepped up, each not quite sure what to do with the clippers in their hands. Hazelton gave a few quick instructions and they started to cut. Brrrrzip, bzzzzzz. Relay organizers Jen Outman and coordinator Jenn Sporer plucked bits of shaved hair off the smock and held it aloft. Stomp, stomp, clap!
Next up were the cuts for hair donations. Hazelton cut braded sections of hair from the heads of tachers Miss Norman and Mrs. Meixel and students Isabella Gardner, Serenity Collins and Ella Steinbacher. Sporer raised the braids in the air before dropping them in a plastic bag. Stomp, stop, clap.
In addition to the hair cuts, the students and staff raised $4,228.20, which with Huck’s $1,000 donation, totaled $5,228.20.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” Outman said. “Every year, I worry about this event being a bust and not raising a lot of money, however, every year the kids pull it off.”
The funds will be divided among the American Cancer Society; Humble Bumble and Callie Cares, local organizations that support pediatric patients with cancer and their families; and six local families who are currently battling cancer.
Afterwards, students processed from the gym to the athletic field behind the school to make a lap, a hallmark of the traditional Relay for Life. Then, students dispersed visit a variety of game booths set up by their peers, have snacks and play water games.
“A special thanks to my STING Club, student council and enrichment for all of their hard work and the creation of games,” Outman said. “I also wanted to thank the administration, faculty and staff for their support and patience through this process. A great big thanks goes out to the parents and students for all of their donations and fundraising.”
Local businesses also supported the event, including: Wellsboro Social Club, Blake Maxson from Bells Run Distributing, Sabrina Hazelton of Salon 3D and Cuts for A Cure, Jennie Borneman Lusk of Wild Asaph Outfitters/Life Is Good, and the American Cancer Society.
Kreger’s head did not escape unshorn. On Tuesday during the school award’s assembly, Paityn Biery and Mrs. Yungwirth, who is retiring with 35 years of teaching, buzzed his scalp.