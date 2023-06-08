WELLSBORO — The Rock L. Butler Middle School here raised the roof while raising funds to benefit people with cancer.

On June 2, the gymnasium was filled with students revved up for the 10th annual Mini Relay for Life. Principal Rob Kreger and Assistant Principal Ben Miller had both agreed to have their heads shaved by the students raising the most money. Kreger was ill, so teacher Isaac Carey volunteered in his place.

2023-06-08-wg-byminirelay01.jpg

Students raise the roof with foot stomping, hand clapping and cheers during the Mini-Relay
2023-06-08-wg-byminirelay06.jpg
2023-06-08-wg-byminirelay10.jpg

Reese Charles takes a pair of clippers to the hair on the head of Assistant Principal Ben Miller.
2023-06-08-wg-byminirelay19.jpg

Students process around the athletic field carrying banners during the Mini Relay for Life at the Rock L. Butler Middle School in Wellsboro.
2023-06-08-wg-byminirelay33.jpg

